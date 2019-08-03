The shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, the US state of Texas on Saturday caused up to 20 casualties, and three suspects were in custody, authorities said.

There were fatalities, but the number has not been confirmed. A Police press conference is underway.

Olivia Zepeda, the mayor’s chief of staff, was quoted by CNN as saying that “multiple people have been killed.”

“We have between 15 and 20 casualties, we don’t know the number of fatalities,” Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told Fox News.

“There are three suspects in custody,” Mayor Dee Margo told CNN, adding that the scene was still active but under control.

The shooting incident was at Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall area in El Paso, Texas.

However, El Paso police tweeted at 1.03pm on Saturday that officers were responding to the active shooting scene.

“Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

