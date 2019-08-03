Talent manager, entrepreneur and Triplemg boss Ubi Franklin remembers his late dad Justice Ofem who passed on 15 years ago.

Ubi says his dad always looked for the best in everyone, and gave all he had. He also says losing one’s father means losing a protector and a best friend.

He wrote

There is an indescribable amount of grief after losing a father. Losing a father often means losing a protector, a guiding hand, a best friend, and a superhero. But focusing on all the incredible memories you shared and the amazing man that you were can help bring light into our darker days.

This man lived well, laughed often and loved much, who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of children, who has filled his niche and accomplished his task. who leaves the world better than he found it, who has never lacked appreciation of earth’s beauty or failed to express it, who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had.

May God Rest your soul Always❤️

Love you Dad

15 Years today.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

