The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has identified causes of road accidents and warned the public to steer clear of them in order to avoid dander.

Mr Ismaila Kugu, the FRSC Sector Commander in Nasarawa, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia listed speed violation; use of cell phone while driving; writing and sending text messages on phones while driving; lighting of cigarettes; intake of alcohol; non-use of seat belts and overloading as leading causes of road accidents.

Such habits, he said are very dangerous and must be avoided.

“I am calling on both commercial and private car drivers to avoid overloading and excessive speeding as they are the main causes of accidents in the country.

“During the rainy season, vehicles tyres do not have full grip of the road; they become slippery and are thereby susceptible to causing accidents,” the sector commander said.

According to him, most drivers of commercial vehicles, trailers, trucks and buses are guilty of the offences because they want to maximise profit while endangering the lives of passengers and pedestrians.

Kugu called on road transport union leaders to sensitise their members on the need to drive with caution, especially during the rainy season.

“When it is raining, there is always poor visibility. Therefore, they need to maintain good fog light and wipers, and ensure that their vehicle tyres are in good condition,” he added.

He reiterated the FRSC slogan which says “only the living enjoys life” as a further warning to drivers.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

