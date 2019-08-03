News broke early Saturday morning that Omoyele Sowore, Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), was arrested by security operatives. Nigerians are reacting on Twitter, some quite angrily;

If the govt of the day cannot bear criticisms then we don't have leaders in power but bunch of maniacs craving after power

You were brought in power through Democratic process but act like a military dictator.@MBuhari is not a leader but a power maniac#FreeSowore#FreeDadiyata — Anyebe David (@kvng__Daveed) August 3, 2019

If our @NGRPresident @MBuhari & FG @AsoRock are not completely out of touch with the reality of distress of majority of Citizens of this country, they would handle @YeleSowore ‘s right to convene #RevolutionNow wisely. Many of us his fellow #OfficeOfTheCitizen stand with him. pic.twitter.com/2SZwrz08Zl — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 3, 2019

We demand the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore and all political prisoners, including Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzakky. We will not rest till the revolution triumphs. We will not be deterred. We will not accept the continued incarceration of Comrade Sowore. #RevolutionNow #FreeSowore pic.twitter.com/xZ5YuIhUPl — Osun State AAC (@AacOsun) August 3, 2019

The theme for #RevolutionNow in summary: public discontent with the state of the nation & its governance.

It is a huge disservice to the cause of democracy & tolerance of dissent for the state to arrest him for calling for a protest.#FreeSowore#RevolutionNow — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) August 3, 2019

