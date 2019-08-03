The Peoples Democratic Party’s, PDP, presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the murder of a Catholic priest in Enugu State.

Rev. Fr. Paul Offu was murdered in Enugu State by suspected herdsmen on Thursday.

Reacting to the murder, Abubakar said the killing is yet another reminder that no one is immune from this ravaging epidemic.

He condoled with family of the bereaved and the entire Catholic Church in Nigeria.

“The killing of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu in Enugu State is yet another reminder that no one is immune from this ravaging epidemic. My deepest condolences to the Offu family and the Catholic Church in Nigeria. May his soul Rest In Peace,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

