The lawmaker representing Oguta State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr Frank Ugboma, has pleaded for urgent government intervention on the flooding that wreaked havoc in the area on Aug. 2.

Ugboma said the intervention would bring succour to displaced persons in the flooding that submerged 60 houses in Orsu Obodo community in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker made the call on Saturday when he visited the flooded community, to ascertain the level of damage caused by the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the downpour in the early hours of Aug. 2, caused an unusual rise in the lake near the community, leading to the flooding.

Ugboma, whose country home was also submerged by the flooding, said he was touched by the predicament of people affected by the incident.

“I have offered the little first succour while awaiting interventions from government, international bodies and humanitarians, who may want to come in to assist.

“So much has been lost in this incident but I pray that solution is found fast to forestall future occurrences,” he said.

The Imo Deputy Governor, Mr Gerald Irona, who accompanied the lawmaker during the visit, urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to intervene.

The Head of the Imo/Abia operations of NEMA, Mr Evans Ugoh, told the State Government to muster courage and demolish houses built on waterways in the area.

He said that 2,000 people were displaced by the flooding.

