The female pastor, who was one of the five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God kidnapped near Ijebu-Ode on Friday and who regained her freedom early today said their abductors were Fulani herdsmen.

Her testimony has further underscored the banditry threat posed by the criminal wing of herdsmen, on rampage in many parts of the country.

Mrs Ibelegbu Chidinma, a deaconness from Abia State RCCG 3, according to Vanguard, gave her testimony during the ongoing ministers conference on Saturday night.

Chidinma said she prayed that God should allow her captors to fall asleep after which she sneaked out of the kidnappers’ den.

She was the first captive of the abductors that got in contact with the police this morning, before the four others were later rescued by the police.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

