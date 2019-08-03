The Enugu State Police Command has commenced investigations into the stabbing to death of a 400-level University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) student by a 200-level student of the institution.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Saturday in Enugu that the unfortunate incident happened on July 31 in Nsukka.

“The suspect later identified as Nnamdi Asogwa, 23, said to be a 200-level student of UNN, allegedly stabbed one Chukwudi Mba, a 400-level student of Public Administration of UNN to death.

“The suspect allegedly struck on the back of the victim with a knife at their lodge identified as Alfred’s Lodge in Nsukka town over a yet to be established issue.

“It was further gathered that following the incident, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, had directed full scale investigations into the matter.

“The suspect is currently helping police operatives in their investigation; while the body of the deceased has been deposited in a nearby hospital mortuary,’’ he said.

