Following the kidnap of five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, by gunmen, controversial ex-Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has called on RCCG’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to renounce President Muhammadu Buhari and stop sitting on the fence.

Five pastors of RCCG were abducted by gunmen on Friday in Ijebu-Ode while on their way from Abia State to the Redemption Camp, Ogun State to attend the church’s ministers’ conference

He said if Adeboye refused to renounce Buhari, the madness of kidnap, herdsmen’s menace and killings would not stop.

“Sir, it is time for you to condemn and renounce President Muhammadu Buhari and to stop sitting on the fence. If you refuse to do so this madness will not stop!

“The Pastor Enoch Adeboye that I know, love and revere loves and serves the Living God, despises all forms and manifestations of wickedness, is pure in spirit, deplores injustice and has always believed that the worse believer is better than the best unbeliever,” he said.

According to Fani-Kayode, it was no longer news that no less than five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) had been abducted in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state, saying this was sad and regrettable and also avoidable.

He attacked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for what he called his shameless defence of Buhari, asking: “what will you tell us now?

“Three years ago one of your fellow pastors from Redeemed Church of God, a lady of remarkable courage and strength, was butchered in the streets of Abuja by northern Muslim fundamentalists for preaching the gospel in the early hours of the morning and you said and did nothing.

“Since then, thousands of innocent people and hundreds of clerics from different churches and denominations have been murdered by the same people and their Fulani terrorists and again you have said nothing. The only thing you have done is praise and encourage our tormentors and act as a cheerleader and defender of Buhari and his Philistines.

“Now that five Pastors from your own RCCG Church have been abducted by the Fulani terrorists what do you have to say? Is Buhari still your Messiah? Do you still love him and believe that he is doing a great job? Do you still believe that the scourge and menace of Fulani herdsmen that kill, rape, pillage and abduct our people is “exaggerated?

“Do you still want us to be praying for the Fulani herdsmen? Do you still believe that we should not protect ourselves against them even when your Government refuses to protect or defend us? Are we still to be treated and regarded as your little personal sacrifice to Buhari? Are our lives that expendable?” He asked.

In Fani-Kayode’s view, Osinbajo had brought much shame to the body of Christ, asking: “Do you know how many Christians have condemned your RCCG and criticised your much-loved and revered spiritual father, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, all because of you?

“When will you grow some balls? When will you be a man? When will you build up your testosterone levels? When will you get some energy and show some strength and courage? When will you say no to this great evil? When will you stand up to this tyranny? When will you say to Buhari that enough is enough?”

According to Fani-Kayode, his heart goes to Adeboye, but wondered why he should sacrifice all for Osinbajo by turning a blind eye to the evil of Buhari and his people simply because of he loved the vice president.

“Do you not love the rest of us too? Are our lives and that of our loved ones not more precious to you than the Vice Presidency of Nigeria? Surely that cannot be the case. Something must be done! Something has to give! Something has to change! The Lord Himself cannot be happy with this regular quantum of bloodshed and spilling of innocent blood!

“He cannot be pleased with the level of terror and tyranny that our people have been subjected to. I beg you in God’s name sir to stand with the voiceless, the weak, the defenceless, the innocent, the vulnerable, the oppressed, the suffering and the victims of this demonic bloodfest rather than with the villainous oppressors and the vile tormentors.

“I implore you to ensure that you are on the right side of history and that posterity treats you kindly. You deserve no less given what you have achieved over the years. Your silence speaks volumes and it has hurt and discouraged millions of believers.

“Your tacit support for the Buhari administration and for Yemi is becoming more of an embarrassment as each day passes. It is unnecessary, unwise, uncalled for and unsustainable. It is those of us that love and revere you that can really tell you the truth and we do so because we adore you and we care,” he told Adeboye.

