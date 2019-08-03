Here is a witness account about the arrest of Omoyele Sowore, chairman of the African Action Congress, activist and publisher, by eight DSS operatives:

“At around past 1 am,(Saturday morning) the armed men knocked on the door. I noticed immediately that these knocks were strange. And didn’t open. I looked and I saw men armed to the teeth.

They started forcing their way in like armed robbers. But I knew they were DSS men, knowing fully well the attention #RevolutionNow has garnered. Sowore wanted to open at first but I immediately told him who they are.

“He retreated and like magic, he was not in the room when they forced their way in -eight of them. That was when he managed to tweet.

“By this time, I had been beaten and handcuffed. Phones were snatched from me. An order to block all exits came from the leader when Sowore was not found inside.

“He was later arrested at the gym in a gestapo manner and dragged after a bit of altercation.

“They removed my handcuffs and I quickly seized that opportunity to drive his car (I drive him) to block their Sienna and Hilux vehicles they came in.”

“They hit the Lexus Jeep (I was driving) like kidnappers would do to make way for themselves.

“I followed them immediately until we got to CMD Road around Ketu (close to the old toll gate) when one of them came down from the Sienna and corked his gun, threatening to shoot me.

“I had to escape at that point.”

*The account was first published by Sahara Reporters

