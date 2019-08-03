NISA Premiere Hospital, Abuja, has carried out its first kidney transplantation.

Chairman of the hospital, Dr Ibrahim Wade disclose this to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the transplantation was carried out on a woman by the hospital in collaboration with a Nigerian American Doctor and its team.

“We are here to confirm a major medical feat at NISA whereby yesterday for the first time on the soil of Abuja, bringing together a home and a diaspora team, we were able to achieve a seamless kidney transplantation.

“kidney diseases are on the rise in this country. There is a lot of diseases springing up, and the end solution for kidney diseases is a kidney transplantation.

“Yes, this is an area nobody can do for us as Nigerians unless we create the environment to allow experts do the job they can do.

“I am very pleased to announce that NISA has recorded the very first case of kidney transplantation, in collaboration with a team led by a Nigerian American, ” he said.

Wada said the doctors were Dr Obi Ekwenna, a Transplant and Urologist Surgeon and a Nigerian American, a Master Public Health Specialist and Registered Nurse Mary Brown from the United States of America and Dr Lemah Mabasu Urologist Surgeon from NISA hospital.

He described the word NISA as women, stating that the hospital had been pursuing women’s health related issues for a long time.

He noted that the hospital was also concentrating on developing an environment that allows the hospital to tap into the wealth of experience and abilities of Nigerians living outside the country.

Wada, however, called on the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for foreign partnership and collaboration, so that Nigerians would not have to travel overseas for medical care.

He stressed that partnering with other healthcare sectors overseas would reduce the cost of Medicare for Nigerians and also boost the nation’s economy.

Also speaking, the urologist/transplant surgeon Dr Obi, said there was need for all hands to be on the deck to be able to manage a very costly disease in a poor environment.

In his remarks, Mabasu the head of Urological Surgeon of NISA described the feat as a milestone because a level of expertise was needed to be able to carry out the kidney transplantation.

He said that NISA aimed to raise awareness of the magnitude of the problem of kidney failure as well as its causes and management and how these could be prevented.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalls that the first reported renal transplantation in Nigeria was carried out at the College of Health Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, on June 26, 2002.

