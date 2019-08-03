The Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Saturday expressed optimism over the effectiveness of aerial surveillance to tackle all forms of insecurity and crimes within Enugu State.

A joint aerial surveillance patrol of forest areas and people returning unauthorized arms was a decision reached at an emergency meeting of the Enugu State joint security held in Enugu on Friday.

Ugwuanyi said this after presenting prizes to outstanding officers of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) during NAF annual 10 kilometres walk/jog exercise in Enugu.

The governor, who participated in the exercise, lauded the NAF Ground Training Command (GTC), Enugu, for their exceptional performance in their internal security duties, which had helped to make the state one of the safest in the country.

According to him, the Chief of Air Staff, Marshal Abubakar Sadique, must be commended for the tremendous role NAF is playing in reducing insurgency in the country as well as their professional internal security duties.

“I sincerely believe that the aerial surveillance adopted by security agencies in the state, to complement the existing security measures, will definitely check any existing or emerging security threat in the state.

“The existing cooperation between various security agencies in the state is quite commendable.

“The state government will continue to support the Nigerian Air Force in its endeavours to improve security in the country and most especially within Enugu State,’’ he said.

On the exercise, Ugwuanyi lauded NAF for conducting a hitch-free event, adding “I encourage all Nigerians to take regular exercise serious for their health and well-being.

