The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, has arraigned one Wealth Wilson before the Federal High Court, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on a four-count charge bordering on impersonation and other internet-related offences.

The offences are contrary to Section 22 (3) (a) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (4) of the same Act.

One of the charges reads: “That you Wealth Wilson (a.k.a) Carter Berry, Eric Parter Ham) sometime between 2018 and 2019 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court did fraudulently impersonate one Carter Dan Baldwin with the intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (3) (a) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (4) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the four-count charges when read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, J.N. Dogoyaro prayed the court to fix a date for the commencement of trial and for the defendant to be remanded in prison custody.

However, counsel to the defendant, J.C. Okere reminded the judge of the defendant’s bail application already before the court.

Justice A.T Mohammed consequently granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1,000,000 and two reliable sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties must be a senior member of the defendant’s family while the other surety must be a civil servant not lower than Grade Level 13.

Wilson ran into trouble when the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force arrested him along Ozuoba by N.T.A Road, Port Harcourt, sometime in June, 2019 on alleged fraudulent activities, ranging from love and internet scams and other related offences.

His arraignment followed the Commission’s investigations which established prima facie case of fraud against him.

