Nigerian rapper/ hip-hop recording artist, stage performer, businessman and owner of the talent managing outfit known as ‘The Goretti Company’, IllBliss, comes through with a brand new track dubbed “Echefula“.

‘Echefula‘ is an igbo influenced tune and it features highly talented indigenous rapper, Zoro. It serves as his second release for the year, following his previous collaboration on ‘Nkali‘ with Bigfootonyourface.

