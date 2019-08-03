A Christian group, known as Christian Community Platform, has commenced a one-month marathon intercessional fasting and prayer for Delta to mark the 28th anniversary of the creation of the state.

Delta was carved out from the defunct Bendel state on August 27, 1991.

The Chairman of the group’s Board of Trustee, Bishop Greatman Nmalagu, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Asaba on Friday.

He said that the event was tagged “pray and seek for the peace and prosperity of Delta”.

Nmalagu said that the creation of Delta out of the old Bendel was by the leading of the Holy Spirit.

He said that the Christian faithful ought to pray and fast for God to bless and heal the state and its people.

Nmalagu underscored the need for the citizenry to pray ceaselessly for the state, to demonstrate their love for Delta and appreciation of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s achievements.

He charged all Christians to be part of the solemn event, irrespective of their denominations.

He said that the event, which began on Aug. 1 at Issele Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area (LGA) would be concluded on Aug. 30 in Kwale, Ndokwa West LGA.

Nmalagu said: “We are charged in 1Timothy 2:1-2 to be praying for the government and people in authority.

“We should teach and encourage every resident of the state to avoid anything capable of causing violence, destruction of life and property.

“As the state is experiencing massive developments, the executive, judiciary and legislature need God’s guidance to be able to discharge their functions peacefully.

“We should encourage our youths, politicians, non politicians, civil servants, church leaders and members to join in this prayer,” he said.

