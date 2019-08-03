A lot of times, we let people and circumstances determine our state of being, we are not deliberate enough about how we should be.

Situations we can control are great, but the ones beyond our control tends to make us unhappy. Stay happy and don’t let nothing steal your joy.

Mum of 4 and Nollywood star Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is in the school of thought of people staying happy and being truly joyful.

On her timeline, she shared very lovely pictures of her with the caption: Be Happy

