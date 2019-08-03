President Muhammadu Buhari has described as barbaric and unwarranted the killing of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, the Priest of St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu State.

He made the comment as he sent condolences not just to the Catholic Church, but also to Offu’s family and the government of Enugu state.

“The entire nation is shaken by the horrible assassination of this priest. The administration will continue to guarantee the freedom of religion and protect places of worship as well as the lives of citizens wherever they live,” Buhari said in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, SSA on media and publicity.

Buhari assured the Catholic Church and all Nigerians that the fight against “lawlessness and recklessness’’ will be intensified as security of lives and property continues to top his priorities.

However his order on the Inspector General of Police to embark on a massive manhunt for the killers and their immediate prosecution, appears belated as the IGP took the initiative on Friday night.

Nevertheless, Buhari directed law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in their investigations and bring the perpetrators of the “horrific crime’’ to book.

He also called on all religious leaders to pray for peace, healing and security of the country.

On Friday, the Inspector General of Police ordered a massive manhunt for the killers of Rev. Father Paul Offu.

Crack detectives from the IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the Forensic and Homicide sections of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) have been deployed to Enugu State to complement the Command in their investigations into the unfortunate incident.

In addition, the AIG in charge of Zone 9 Headquarters has been directed to mobilize more units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel to black spots in Enugu State.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

