Eighteen people have been shot by gunmen at Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall area in El Paso, Texas.

The fate of the victims is unknown at this moment, but the police have warned people to keep off the area.

KTSM – a CNN affiliate company reported the shooting, but didn’t provide details.

However, El Paso police tweeted at 1.03pm on Saturday that officers were responding to the active shooting scene.

“Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure.”

