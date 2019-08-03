President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to the kidnap of five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, by gunmen on Friday.

The five pastors are: Chidozie Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuisi Owuabueze, and Ibeleji Chidinma (female).

They were on their way from Abia State to Lagos to attend the RCCG’s ministers conference when they were abducted in Ijebu-Ode.

Reacting to the development, Suleman said he just came into the country to hear of strange happening, especially the kidnap of five RCCG pastors.

He wrote on his Twitter handle: “Just got into the country and hearing strange news..5 RCCG pastors kidnapped, Catholic priest killed, soldiers buried secretly? Are these true? I don’t want to believe it..

“Father in the name of Jesus,we ask you release all those in hands of captors after the order of Acts 12.frustrate the agenda of wicked men in nigeria.(Isaiah 7v7, Isaiah 8v10, Psalms 68v1). Let this ceaseless flow of blood come to an end in Jesus name.”

