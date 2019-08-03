The Niger State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has transported 2,200 pilgrims out of the 3,200 pilgrims expected to perform the 2019 Hajj exercise from the state in four flights to Saudia Arabia.

Alhaji Inuwa Kuta, Niger State Amirul hajj made the disclosure while speaking to Newsmen in Minna on Saturday.

He said that the board had made all necessary arrangements to ensure smooth transportation of all the intended pilgrims to the holy land .

He explained that already a well equipped hospital and medical facilities had been provided to meet the health care needs of the pilgrims in Madinah and Makkah.

He stressed the need for them to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria while in the holy land and to pray for peace, progress and political stability of the country.

Kuta urged the remaining intending pilgrims not to panic as they will all be transported before the closure of King Abdallah Abdulaziz International Airport Jedda.

