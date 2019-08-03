Justice A.T Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State has convicted and sentenced 11 fraudsters to different jail terms for illegal dealing in petroleum products.

The convicts are: Modi Adamu; Mohammed Sani; Magaji Habib; Dahiru Abubakar; Yasir Muhammed; Bello Sharif; Hussaini Abdullahi; Alabi Obitoye Olayide; Uche Okafor, Ogbonnaya Onyebuchi and Badamasi Suleiman.

They were arraigned on Friday, August 2, 2019 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, on a one-count separate charge, bordering on illegal dealing in petroleum products, contrary to Section 4(1) of the Petroleum Act, Cap P10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004 and punishable under Section 4(6) of the same Act.

The one-count separate charge reads: “That you Modi Adamu sometime in January, 2018, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did distribute petroleum product (Automotive Gas Oil, diesel) with a MAN Tanker with registration number YBD 181 XA without a licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4(1) of the Petroleum Act, Cap P10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004 and punishable under Section 4(6) of the same Act.”

As defendants, they pleaded guilty to the one-count separate charge when it was read to them.

In view of their guilty plea, prosecuting counsels: S. Chime; M. T. Iko, N. A. Dodo; J. N Dogonyaro, F. O. Amama and Ramiah Ikhanade prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Counsels to the defendants, N. Okocha; A.B. Abdullahi; Beatrice Dikibo; D. G. Uduru, J. C. Okere and M. M. Suleiman did not oppose the prayers of the prosecution counsels, following which Justice Mohammed convicted and sentenced Modi Adamu and Mohammed Sani to two years imprisonment with an option of N100,000.00 fine each, while Magaji Habib; Dahiru Abubakar; Yasir Muhammed; Bello Sharif; Hussaini Abdullahi; Alabi Obitoye Olayide; Uche Okafor, Ogbonnaya Onyebuchi and Badamasi Suleiman were convicted and sentenced to only a fine of N100,000 each.

All the convicts got into trouble when they were intercepted by men of the Nigerian Army, 6 Division, Port Harcourt in the period, spanning from 2017 to 2019 at different locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State with illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) products, using nylon bags trucks, tankers, and trailers with registration numbers YBD 181 XA; KMC 137 ZV; WAS 53 XA; RYM 223 XA; XU 635 PHC; DKW 07 XA; NSL 07 ZL; MGN 223 XA, KMC 724 DBM and XV 993 EKY, respectively without appropriate licences.

