Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has sacked the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr Samuel Eguma.

The sacked Permanent Secretary was said to have spent money without approval.

The was contained in a statement issued by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.

According to the statement, “Governor Wike said the action is to serve as deterrent to other government officials who spend funds without approval.”

