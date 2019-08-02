Prof. Charles Esimone, the new Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NUA), Awka, popularly known as UNIZIK, on Friday said he will transform the institution from its 4,029 position to be among the best 200 in the world.

Esimone’s single tenure of five years as UNIZIK vice-chancellor commenced in June, 2019 and is expected to end around May, 2024.

Esimone, the sixth substantive vice-chancellor of the university, said this when he received the Council of Past Presidents of Students Union Government of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

“On assumption of duties, I have set a target code named, “Project 200”, which is aimed at making UNIZIK to be among the 200 best universities in the world from its present position of 4029,” he said.

The vice-chancellor said that machinery was being set in motion to establish industries that would be students-driven in the university.

He noted that his administration would partner with international and local investors to re-model the university to become one of the the best universities across the world.

“My vision for the university is to produce graduates that are not only employable but ready to be self employed based on enterprenuerial skills they acquired while in the university,” he said.

He noted that in no distant time, students would be able to pay their way through the university as practised abroad from the work-earn-and-study programmes.

Esimone pledged to run an administration built on ideas and flair for excellence and also promised to partner with the past presidents for the good of the university.

The Leader of the group, Prof. Dennis Aribodor, said the members of the council came to congratulate the vice-chancellor on his emergence as the 6th substantive cice-chancellor of the university.

Aribodort, the SUG president of 1996/97 session and immediate past Chairman of ASUU UNIZIK Branch, urged him to take the school to an enviable height.

He commended him for sending a signal by his own actions that activities of the university must be according to time, no more African time.

He expressed the willingness of the Council of Past Presidents of the university to partner with him as critical stakeholders of the university community.

The chairman of the presidential body of the email council, Mr Patrick Afubero, told Esimone that the past presidents came together as one body to contribute their own quota towards the development of the university.

“We are already doing well in our various fields of human endeavour which cut across politics, academics, government and business and the Council is ready to use its wide tentacles and connections to support the development of the university,” Afubero said.

The Secretary of the Council, Mr Chigozie Onwuanyi, encouraged the vice-chancellor to live up to the principles of hard work, transparency and accountability, which the students had already imputed to him as a “man of God”.

Other dignitaries in the delegation are Prof. Emeka Ezeonu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission, Imo State and Mr Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, a serving Commissioner in Delta State.

