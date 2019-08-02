Humanitarian, actress and mum of one Tonto Dikeh, shared on her Instagram page, an email containing death threats from an alleged assassin hired to kill her.

In the lengthy message, the sender identified simply as David Hernandez, explained that he had been contacted to kill her but he has decided to give her a chance.

Tonto according to Hernandez should send some funds to him in the form of bitcoin. He added that she has only two days to produce the money.

In reaction to the email, Tonto wrote: “This assassin talks way too much…But you can be sure of one thing I will get you…@nigerianpolice @aishambuhari @muhammadubuhari #I promise you this will be your last email #I will get you and make you pay for stressing me by reading this shi*t….”

