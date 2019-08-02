Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo on Thursday night posted his photograph with President Ali Bongo of Gabon, who recently returned home after a protracted stay in Morocco for undisclosed ailment.

A beaming Dakolo was obviously delighted about the meeting as he wrote on his Instagram page: A MOMENT WITH PRESIDENT ALI BONGO ONDIMBA Of GABON .BECAUSE GOD IS THE GREATEST ORCHESTRATOR. MUSIC LOVES ME.blessed #Godisinvolved #healingandblessings #greatgrace.

Dakolo obviously is showing his 1.7million followers and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth Zion Assembly that he has friends in high places too.

Dakolo is battling Fatoyinbo over alleged rape of his wife, Busola some 20 years ago.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

