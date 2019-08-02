Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday announced plans by his administration to demolish illegal structures sited along pipeline in Ijegun area of the State.

He disclosed this while briefing pressmen after the monthly security meeting held at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The meeting was attended by security chiefs in the state.

According to the governor, security reports showed that the structures in Ijegun had continued to aid vandals in destruction of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, pipeline within the state, saying that the plan was arrived at after series of investigations to uncover reasons for the upsurge in pipeline vandalism in the state were conducted.

In his words: “During the meeting, we discussed the incident around pipeline vandalism which brought us down last month. We have resolved among ourselves that we will stop at nothing, including engaging the communities where these facilities are, to give our people assurance.

“And part of the things that will happen, it will be unlikely that some property will have to be removed in some locations because we have done aerial surveillance and we discovered that some property were used for bunkering and as store houses for jerry cans.

“The government is coming to remove those structures and destroy those facilities. In their own interest, they should start removing them before we come. We have mapped out the layout of the places where the property are. And we have decided to collaborate with NSCDC and NNPC to achieve the desired goal.”

The governor also said patrol within the state would be intensified and that 24 hours patrol on waterways would be scaled up to sustain the anti-kidnapping achievements recorded in Lagos.

“I want to assure residents that all the security agencies are geared up to ensure that the security of life and property is maintained.”

