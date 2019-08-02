Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri has called out Pastor Adeboye, who has called on Nigerians to pray for five pastors of his church who were abducted on their way to the church’s Ministers’ Conference on Thursday, August 1.

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, who announced the abduction of the clergymen at the church’s campground along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway today Friday August 2nd, called for prayers for the abducted Pastors to regain their freedom.

Reacting to Adeboye’s comment, Reno in a post on his Twitter and tweeted that if Adeboye had spoken up when other Nigerians were abducted, maybe his clergymen would not have been abducted.

Omokri made particular reference to Leah Sharibu whom he said Adeboye has never spoken publicly about despite been vocal about insecurity Jonathan’s administration.

GO Adeboye said: “As a father, how do you think I feel to hear that 5 of my children have been kidnapped on their way to Ministers Conference?” Sir, if you had spoken PUBLICLY when ordinary Nigerians were kidnapped, maybe your 'children' wouldn’t have been abducted#RenosDarts — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 2, 2019

I am rather disappointed in GO Adeboye. Under @GEJonathan, RCCG was very PUBLICLY vocal about insecurity. But under General @MBuhari Adeboye lost his voice. Today, he is angry that 5 RCCG pastors were kidnapped. EVIL thrives when GOOD men are SILENT#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/6anT1c8fEQ — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 2, 2019

Why is Pastor Adeboye telling us about his 5 pastors abducted by gunmen? Where was he when his pastor and @MBuhari’s deputy, @ProfOsinbajo, went to America to tell those who could help us with our issues that insecurity in Nigeria is exaggerated?#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/3acZ2UWUsm — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 2, 2019

Who can tell me what Pastor Adeboye said when suspected herdsmen killed the daughter of the leader of Afenifere? NOTHING. So why is Pastor Adeboye angrily talking now that gunmen have abducted 5 of his pastors? When the RIGHTEOUS are QUIET, the EVIL are ENCOURAGED#RenosDarts — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 2, 2019

He also lambasted the Catholic Church, whose priests had protested the killing of clerics in Enugu on Friday.

Today, Catholic PRIESTS protested in Enugu over persistent killing of PRIESTS by HERDSMEN. Today, GO Adeboye is crying over 5 RCCG pastors abducted by GUNMEN. If the church is SILENT as EVIL affects the MASSES, the MASSES will be SILENT as EVIL affects the CHURCH.#RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/jCqSo6WJ0f — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 2, 2019

