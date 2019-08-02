The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with the family, friends and political associates of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as he marks his 56th birthday on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Lawan, on behalf of himself and the entire Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, heartily congratulated Senator Omo-Agege on the auspicious occasion and wished him many more years of meritorious service to Nigerians at the Senate and in other capacities that the Almighty God may take him in the future.

According to a state issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President said the Obarisi of Urhobo Land had consistently demonstrated his family heritage of trustworthiness in service and leadership in his professional and public service career as a legal practitioner, commissioner, Secretary to the Government of Delta State and Senator.

He praised the zeal and uncompromising commitment of the Deputy Senate President to the principles of participatory democracy, justice and equity.

Lawan noted that Omo-Agege’s demonstrated courage of conviction had distinguished him as a principled political leader and a beacon of hope, especially in this epoch when Nigerians are patiently laying the building blocks of a democratic, peaceful and prosperous nation.

Lawan affirmed his joint commitment with Omo-Agege and other distinguished Senators in the ninth Assembly to attaining a nation that nurtured the potentials of Nigerians, promoted their best interests and imbued them with pride in their citizenship.

