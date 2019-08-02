Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, 32, has been pictured for the first time training with his new club, Trabzonspor.

On Thursday, August 1, 2019, the former Chelsea midfielder took part in a training session alongside Italian striker, Caleb Ekuban after joining the Turkish side on a two-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months.

This is the first club since he left Championship club Middlesbrough at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

Trabzonspor are in contention for Europa League football next season, after their fourth-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig in the 2018/2019 campaign.

The former Chelsea and Middlesbrough will be the highest-earning Nigerian player in Turkey based on basic salary.

