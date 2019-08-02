A member of the Board of Trustees of the Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s Commonwealth of Zion Assembly has quit.

He is Pastor Obafemi Banigbe. He sent a letter to Fatoyinbo, resigning as a registered member of the board of trustees with immediate effect. He anchored his exit on personal reasons.

A copy of the letter was sent to the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Because of the timing of the letter, July 19, there have been speculations that Banigbe quit because of the rape allegation against the church’s leader and Chairman of the Board of trustees, Fatoyinbo.

But Banigbe gave a different reason, saying he had been a passive member of the board since 2008 because he has been working and living outside Nigeria.

Read his letter:

