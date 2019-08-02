The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Gombe State has provided free medical interventions and treated mosquito nets to Tudun Magaji Community in Dukku Local Government Area of the state.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr David Markson, said on Friday in Dukku that the initiative was aimed at taking healthcare delivery to the door steps of rural dwellers.

Markson, who was represented by Mr Ado Taura, the Zonal NYSC Inspector, called on people of the community to come out

and benefit from the free services.

The coordinator commended corps members involved in the medical outreach and for environmental sanitation in the area.

He said the NYSC members checked the people’s blood pressure, blood sugar level and other vital signs, advised them on what to eat and what to avoid and the need to keep their environment clean.

Appropriate referral was also given to some people where necessary.

Alhaji Abubakar Kawuwa, the community leader, commended the corps members for the selfless service to the people of the community.

He described the exercise as first of its kind in the community.

A beneficiary, Malam Umar Musa, said that the outreach had helped him to get prescription and some drugs free for his eye problem.

According to him, the outreach has really helped him because he does not even have money to transport himself to the hospital.

Another beneficiary, Maryam Abubakar, said she had received attention for her ailment and got drugs, as well as a mosquito net free of charge.

She commended the corps members for the humanitarian services to the community

