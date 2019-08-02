The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) says it has backed down on its planned industrial action to protest against its disagreement with Chevron Nigeria Limited.

Mr Williams Akporeha, NUPENG’s President and Afolabi Olawale, its General Secretary confirmed the development in a statement, following a series of peace meeting brokered by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Friday in Lagos.

NUPENG had accused Chevron of violating terms of agreement reached between both parties which bordered on the sack of workers.

The agreement to which the NNPC and the Federal Ministry of Labour were a party, and therefore, put the nation on alert for a possible strike that would have resulted in fuel scarcity nationwide.

The union leaders in the statement said that the negotiation was being made between the parties to resolve their disagreement.

”The fact that appreciable progress is being made as discussions continue, the union hereby suspends with immediate effect the planned industrial action slated for next week,” they said.

They said that talks were still ongoing between NUPENG and all affected stakeholders to amicably resolve the matter putting into consideration the collateral economic damage the industrial unrest could possibly have on the country if not immediately nipped in the bud.

The statement said that the union took cognisance of the intervention of Mele Kyari, the GMD of NNPC, and his management team to avert the proposed strike over breach of agreement reached with the union by Chevron and its contractor.

“It should be put on records that this abrupt suspension became inevitable due to the timely intervention of NNPC having engaged NUPENG and all stakeholders at two separate meetings on Aug. 1 and 2 to correct the anomalies and ensure that the agreement is respected,” it said.

The union in the statement directed all members to step down the “Red Alert message and continue rendering their normal and lawful services while members of the general public are also urged to avoid any panic measure.”

