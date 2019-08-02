Getting married is maybe one of the most difficult decisions a person has to make, that is if they want to be married. The process of finding the right partner is almost as difficult as making heaven. In the ancient times, parents married off their children against their will, could be for personal benefit, poverty e.t.c. Matchmaking was very common and marriages lasted longer.

These days, people want to marry who they love, ignoring other long term attributes and forgetting that love alone is not enough to sustain a relationship.

Due to personality differences, relationships are unstable and takes two good partners who are willing to make it work against all odds.

Over the years in the film industry, celebrities rank top, when it comes to failed marriages. Some are well over 40 and still single, while others are divorced.

We’ve put together a list of some actors who are in this boat together, hoping they might have a rethink and we’ll hear wedding bells soon.

This is just a reminder, incase they’ve forgotten!

See list:

1. Bimbo Akintola 49

Versatile actress, Bimbo Akintola is another relationship enigma, The sultry actress has the ability to blend into any role given her but hasn’t quite snatched Mr. Right.

2. Eniola Badmus

The 41 year old who is single, became famous after she featured in the film Jenifa, a very successful seasonal show whose main character is played by another popular nollywood actress Funke Akindele.

3. Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Nwaturuocha, popular as Rita Dominic

Gorgeous 44 year old Rita who hails from Mbaise in Imo state and a degree holder from the University of Port Harcourt UNIPORT is single and a major key player in the Nigerian movie industry.

Kate Henshaw 48

Known as one of the most popular and talented actress in Nollywood, not much has been said about her relationships but she was once married to Rod Nattal back in 2000 and the two split. She’s been unmarried ever since then. Kate has a daughter named Gabrielle Nuttal.

40 year old Nigerian actor and film producer Genevieve Nnaji

She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actor to win the award. The ”Lion Heart” director was also honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.

Genevieve has a daughter named Chimebuka Nnaji whom she keeps away from the prying eyes of the media.

Bukky Wright 52

First of Bukky Wright’s husbands was Gboyega Amu, the marriage brought them, two children. But for some reason, the union was broken, and actress started a relationship with Rotimi Makinde who is a member of the House of Representatives.

After few years Bukky Wright reportedly began dating famous journalist Femi Davies. The relationship ended after a year, and she moved on. Bolaji Saheed, a music promoter, reportedly became the fourth husband of the actress, the marriage also ended. After that, she met her fifth husband, US based Adewale Onitiri, this marriage recently crashed.

Shan George 49

Actress, Shan George can easily pass for a young lady with her agility and beauty. The mulatto, Cross River State born star has two children and is yet to settle down after several reported failed marriages.

Eucharia Anunobi 54

Actress cum Televangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, was once married to Innocent Ekwu and the marriage lasted from 2000 -2009. Eucharia had a son named Raymond Ekwu but unfortunately lost him in 2018 due to a doctor’s mistake.

Faithia Balogun 50

The Nigerian actress, filmmaker, producer and director, whose marriage to actor Saheed Balogun hit rock bottom in 2014 was born on the 5th of February 1969 and she has remained unmarried ever since.

MEN, 40 and Unmarried

Nonso Diobi 43

The multiple award winning Nigerian actor and film director, While studying Theatre Art at the University of Nigeria, made his debut on-screen appearance in a 2001 film titled Border Line followed by an outstanding performance in the movie titled “Hatred”.

This fine man has never been married, ladies take note.

Sylvester Madu

44 year old Sylvester Madu is a Nollywood actor, director, model, producer, entrepreneur and a philanthropist who was born on 11th January, 1975 and is still single.

Frederick Leonard

The 43 year old creative and talented actor was born on the 1st of May 1976. He is a native of Anambra State, south eastern part of Nigeria.

Ladies you can shoot your shot, incase this very handsome guy doesn’t have marriage on his to do list.

Jim Iyke

Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke has a baby boy from European lady, Dana he fondly calls King Harv but is yet to be married. The 42-year-old was once linked with Ghanaian born actress, Nadia Buari but the relationship obviously did not lead to the altar.

