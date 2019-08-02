The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered a double massive manhunt for the killers of Rev. Father Paul Offu and the kidnapped pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Offu, a Catholic Priest, was in charge of St. James the Greater Parish Catholic Church Ugbawka in Enugu state. He was killed by gunmen on the Ihe-Agudu Road on Thursday.

Crack detectives from the IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the Forensic and Homicide sections of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) have now been deployed to Enugu to complement the Command in their investigations.

In addition, the AIG in charge of Zone 9 Headquarters has been directed to mobilize more units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel to black spots in Enugu State.

In a similar vein, intensified operations have commenced for the rescue of RCCG Pastors who were abducted along J3 Area of Ogbere on their way to Lagos from the Eastern part of the Country.

Tactical and Operational assets of the Force have been deployed with the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command taking the lead-role in the search and rescue operations.

The IGP, while condemning the killing of the Catholic priest and the abduction of the clergymen, called for calm and assured that the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

He therefore enjoined the public to avail the Police with credible information that will assist in apprehending the criminals.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

