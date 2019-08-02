The Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) has begun full scale routine repair and rehabilitation of roads across the state.

This is in fulfillment of the executive order on zero tolerance for potholes in Lagos State declared by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Engr Olufemi Daramola stated this on Thursday, during an inspection of the ongoing rehabilitation of Iju road at Fagba junction section.

He said the Corporation, despite the incessant rainfall witnessed in the State in the past few weeks had been providing palliatives with the use of boulders and crush stones on strategic roads across the State to ensure free flow of traffic.

“In line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Executive order “Operation Zero Potholes on Lagos road and his passion to ameliorate the sufferings and pains of commuters, we have commenced full scale rehabilitation work. The weather has not been friendly but his Excellency’s passion for good and motorable roads across the state cannot be underestimated,” he said.

While referring to the slow pace of work and weather challenges, Daramola stated that ‘’though we had to fix our plants, put some equipment and logistics in place, that has been done and achieved now, the rain slowed down our speed of delivery but its getting better and we will go all out to enforce his Excellency’s directives and his desire because he feels the pain of the people and commuters across the State”.

Speaking further, the General Manager said ‘presently, road rehabilitation work is ongoing in 26 different locations across the state.”

He emphasized that palliative work with boulders and crushed stones had been done at Oke-Afa Isolo, Ejigbo, Ikotun-Ijegun axis, Oba Sekumade and Bayeku road at Ikorodu, Iddo inward Idumota, Ahmadu Bello way, Alfred Rewane and other similar strategic roads.

Daramola confirmed other areas where road maintenance work is being carried out to include Ikorodu road, Ojota interchange opposite LAMATA office, Ikotun-Ijegun road, Damalong link (Jibowu-Moshalashi), Oba Ogunusi road (Grammar School Section), Ikeja under bridge (Both bounds), Ogudu road, Eric Moore Abebe Junction, Oduduwa road Apapa, Oguntolu/ George street Shomolu, Oba Akran road, Ikeja, Iddo inward Idumota, Alapere road junction inward Lagos-Ibadan Old Toll Gate, Billings Way, Oregun, Opebi/Allen/Toyin street, Ikeja; Herbert Macaulay road, Lagos Mainland, Ikotun-Igando road, Ilupeju Avenue by Ilupeju Secondary school, Alfred Rewane road by Zenith Bank, Point road, Apapa and Apapa road.

He stated that Public Works was fully aware of the public expectation on the state of the roads across Lagos State.

“This informed why the corporation and its personnel operate day and night shift for road rehabilitation and maintenance especially as the weather remains unpredictable,” he said.

Daramola assured Lagosians that road rehabilitation and maintenance within the purview of the Public Works Corporation cut across the State and that in due course, all affected areas will be reached and properly rehabilitated.

