The Lagos State House of Assembly’s 16-man ad-hoc committee for screening of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s nominees for the offices of commissioner and special advisers on Friday screened 10 nominees.

This brings to 18, the total number of nominees so far screened by the Assembly.

The committee headed by Mr Rotimi Abiru (Somolu Constituency II) had on Thursday screened eight nominees of the 25 nominees .

Seven nominees will be screened on Saturday.

The screening is being conducted at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium, Assembly Complex, Ikeja.

At its first session on Thursday, the committee screened Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Mr Tunji Bello, Ms Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe, Dr Wale Ahmed and Prof Akin Abayomi.

The others are Messrs Hakeem Fahm and Gbenga Omotoso.

At its second session on Friday, it screened Mrs Bolaji Dada, Mr Lere Odusote, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf and Mr Segun Dawodu.

The others are Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Mrs Ponnle Ajibola, Dr Rabiu Olowo, Mr Olatunbosun Alake and Mr Samuel Egube.

The seven yet-to-be screened are Dr Idris Salako, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, Mr Gbolahan Lawal, Mr Aramide Adeyoye, Ms Ruth Olusanya, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, and Mr Femi George.

Since the commencement of the exercise on Thursday, only one nominee, Ahmed was told to take a bow and go.

Ahmed was a member of the House during the Fourth Assembly (1999-2003). He is currently the state Secretary of APC.

Speaking with newsmen after the exercise on Friday, Abiru expressed confidence in the competence of the nominees which, he said, reflected in the way they all responded to questions from the lawmakers.

NAN reports that the exercise, which started at 10.00a.m. on each of the two days, ended at 6.00pm on Thursday and 8.00p.m. on Friday.

