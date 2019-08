”Mr Vendor” crooner and Mavin records singing sensation Korede Bello, jumps on trending Beyonce’s ”Brown Skin Girl” song to premiere his version of the track which has over 1.7m views on Youtube.

Johnny Drille and ”Studio Brat” boss Simi were the very first artistes to do a cover for the song. Other musicians are most likely to follow suit.

Watch it below.

