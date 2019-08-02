Militants of the Islamic State for West African Province and their collaborators are down and haemorrhaging, the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) declared on Friday night.

Spokesman, Colonel Timothy Antigha gave the state of affairs on the frontline of Boko Haram war in a reaction to reports that gunmen of ISWAP killed 40 soldiers of MNJTF.

Antigha described the report as false.

He said the report was a desperate attempt by certain individuals to promote falsehood.

He said that the very last engagement between the MNJTF and ISWAP was on July 29 when ISWAP lost 10 terrorists, including 4 suicide bombers and equipment.

Antigha added that it was surprising that fake news reflecting much more than the opposite was being circulated.

“The general public is therefore alerted and advised not to be misled by purveyors of fake news.

“ISWAP and their collaborators are down and haemorrhaging, hence the desperation to declare victory where no action took place,” he said.

