As part of measures to stem increasing insecurity in Enugu State, security agencies will commence joint air surveillance around major forests suspected to be hideout of hoodlums in the state on Monday.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe disclosed this on Friday after an emergency security meeting with the state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The meeting followed the killing of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

Balarabe said that the joint surveillance would further strengthen the security architecture of the affected areas.

He said that the meeting approved the employment of forest guards as well as strengthened the neighborhood watch groups in the state.

The police commissioner said that the state government and security agencies in the state condemned the killing of the priest.

Balarabe said that the state government had set up a committee on the proliferation of illegal arms, adding that those in possession of illegal weapons had three days to submit them to the committee.

Heads of all military and paramilitary agencies as well as some religious leaders in the state attended the meeting at the Government House, Enugu.

