37 year old Nigerian award winning actress, Ini Edo, who has featured in over 100 movies shares cute photos of her displaying her brown skin and lovely denim dress.

Ini is one lady who whenever she steps out, will not fail to make heads turn due to her shapely body and pronounced curves.

She wrote on social media:

Brown skin girl…skin jus like pearl…I never trade you for no body else…Glow like a diamond brownsugar💞

Brown is officially “IT”

