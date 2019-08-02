By Okafor Ofiebor

Homicide detectives from the Rivers State Police Command are on the trail of the boyfriend of the late Precious Maureen Ewuru who was discovered dead in one of the hotel rooms in D/line Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday night.

It is yet to be ascertained what exactly led to her death.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the death to our Correspondent, said that body of a middle aged woman found dead in a hotel room in D/line, Port Harcourt was allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend.

He said the matter was still being investigated but that preliminary investigation revealed that she was strangled to death by her boyfriend, who after having sex with her, fled.

“He killed her and locked the room but unfortunately for him, he left some traces which the police are now working on that could lead to his arrest,” he said.

Omoni said her body had been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and called on parents to look for their children.

‘’Any one whose daughter or sister has not come home in the last two days should contact the police at the State Criminal Investigation Department,SCID to identify the corpse,” he said.

