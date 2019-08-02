By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have shot dead a Catholic Priest, Rev. FR Paul Offu in Enugu.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Enugu on its Facebook page, Offu was shot dead on Thursday by suspected herdsmen.

The caption on its Facebook reads: “Tragedy strikes again in Enugu Diocese.”

“With a deep sense of sorrow, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu announces the tragic death of REV FR PAUL OFFU who was shot dead this evening (1st August 2019) by some hoodlums suspected to be the notorious and murderous Fulani herdsmen, along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu LGA.

“Fr. Offu hailed from Okpatu in Udi LGA of Enugu State and until his death, was the parish priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka. May perpetual light shine upon his gentle and illustrious soul,” the Diocese said on its Facebook account.

