German Customs says it has destroyed 4.5 tons of cocaine found aboard a container ship in the northern port of Hamburg.

It was the largest quantity ever found in Germany, Hamburg Customs said on Friday, valuing it at around one billion euros ($1.1 billion).

The consignment was found, some two weeks ago and had been hidden in 211 sports bags.

It was destroyed under conditions of strict secrecy.

