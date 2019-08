Former chairman of Forte Oil PLC, Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola is excited about his wife Nana Otedola, as she marks another year today.

The father of four lovely children shared the good news on social media with a picture of his better half and captioned it:

Happy Birthday Iyawo. Great Mum, great kids. 👑 …F.Ote💲

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp