Controversial former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the murder of a Catholic priest, Rev. FR Paul Offu in Enugu on Thursday.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen shot dead Offu in Enugu on Thursday. The Priests of Catholic Diocese of Enugu on Friday afternoon marched to the Enugu State Government House over the gruesome killing.

Reacting to the murder, Fani-Kayode said “The murder of a Catholic priest by Fulani terrorists in Enugu yesterday provides yet another example of the barbaric and homicidal disposition of the herdsmen.

“I wonder how clerics like Kukah and Mbaka, who consistently defend the atrocities of these vagrant beasts feel about this latest act of wickedness?

“Those who target innocent and defenceless women, children and clerics for butchery and slaughter are nothing but cold-blooded killers and wholesale cowards who are too weak and timid to take on real men in battle.”

Fani-Kayode commended Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state for passing into law a new Bill in Oyo State curbing the activities of Fulani Herdsmen.

“Seyi Makinde is a well-bred, well-educated, disciplined, civilised and accomplished man whose intelligence, integrity, fortitude and courage is second to none. His passing into law a new Bill in Oyo state curbing the activities of Fulani Herdsmen is an excellent example of his commitment to establishing peace and peaceful co-existence in his state and of protecting his people.

“In him, the Yoruba have a refreshing, rising and bright new star who will provide strong and purposeful leadership over the years. I wish him well,” he said.

