The Chinese authorities have announced that they will take countermeasures if the United States goes ahead with the introduction of additional duties on Chinese goods.

“If the US increases tariffs, the Chinese side will take retaliatory actions. I think the United States should think carefully before taking such steps, because they will have to face the deplorable consequences of their own actions”, said spokeswoman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also described Trump’s tariffs as “not a constructive” way to end the trade war.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Washington would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese products effective 1 September and warned that it would continue “taxing” Beijing until a trade deal is reached.

Donald Trump’s tariff expansion, which enters into force next month, would result in Washington taxing nearly every Chinese consumer item sent to the United States, including “clothing, toys, home goods, and electronics”, Axios reported, citing the Retail Industry Leaders Association.

Other products US additional tariffs are expected to affect include guns, furniture, sports equipment, flowers, fruits and vegetables, spices, alcohol and miscellaneous items, like baby formula, diapers, books, sewing machines, handbags, calendars, contact lenses, etc.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

