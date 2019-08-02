Catholic priests in Enugu, Eastern Nigeria, have protested the killing of their colleague by gunmen on Thursday.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen shot dead a Catholic Priest, Rev. FR Paul Offu in Enugu on Thursday.

The Priests of Catholic Diocese of Enugu on Friday afternoon marched towards Enugu State Government House over the gruesome murder of their colleague.

The protesting priests were armed with leaves as they protested vehemently and demanded for justice.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Enugu on its Facebook page, Offu was shot dead on Thursday by suspected herdsmen.

The caption on its Facebook reads: “Tragedy strikes again in Enugu Diocese.”

“With a deep sense of sorrow, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu announces the tragic death of REV FR PAUL OFFU who was shot dead this evening (1st August 2019) by some hoodlums suspected to be the notorious and murderous Fulani herdsmen, along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu LGA.

“Fr. Offu hailed from Okpatu in Udi LGA of Enugu State and until his death, was the parish priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka. May perpetual light shine upon his gentle and illustrious soul,” the Diocese said on its Facebook account.

“His painful death is coming at the heels of a recent attack on Rev. Fr. Ikechukwu Ilo, along Nomeh axis of Nkanu East Local Government Area on Wednesday Jul 17th by suspected kidnappers who opened fire on him after he refused to obey their instruction to stop his car,” the Diocese said.

