As the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) enters its 32nd day, one of the housemates, Mercy has told Biggie her mind on the new housemates.

The perfect opportunity presented itself and some of the housemates seized it to let Biggie know what they wished for about the twists. Mercy and Diane were the headliners for this show.

Mercy said that for the game to advance, she wants Big Brother to take back the new housemates that have just entered the House.

Diane’s wish was along this line as she doesn’t want more housemates. In her words “It is messing with our heads”. Can someone please remind these ones that Biggie does what Biggie wants?”

