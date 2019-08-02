If wishes were horses, the Pepper Dem Housemates will be riding on their finest lives in the House.

In their Diary Room session with Big Brother today, the Pepper Dem Housemates made some wishes which they believed might help them advance in the game.

The Cup Of Eviction

If there is a cup that none of the Housemates wants to drink from, it is the cup of Eviction. In their Diary Room chat with Biggie, Jeff, Seyi and Jackye brought forward their Eviction wishes.

In Jeff’s case, he wished he wasn’t up for possible Eviction this week. Seyi and Jackye, on the other hand, both had interesting wishes. While Jackye pined for immunity till the final week, Seyi yearned for power to evict two Housemates from the game.

We don’t know what’s going to happen, but then again, it’s just a game after all.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

