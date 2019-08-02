Biggie has now completed, hopefully, #BBNaijaTwist that he promised on Sunday, by injecting five new housemates into the house, to swell the Pepper Dem Gang to 19, just two short from the original number.

Venita Akpofure and Elozonam were first introduced on 30 July. Then Joe and Enkay were unveiled on 31 July. Just when the fans thought the drama was over, Cindy also came into the house.

No one knows for sure why Biggie has chosen to dilute the house or what game he has up his sleeves. Will the new people be game changers or are they fake housemates that will soon be flushed out?

Here are the tit-bits you need to know about the new housemates, beginning from Venita:

Venita Akpofure:

Venita, British-Nigerian is a 32 year-old actress from Delta State. She is a mother of two and had featured in different musical videos.

He is a 33-year-old actor, and a producer from Delta state. He is also an Instagram comedian. Elozonam Ogbolu describes himself as very goofy and playful. He says he will bring his personal attributes to the House.

Some reports described him as a fitness expert.

Joseph a.k.a Joe

Joe is a creative director. He says he will showcase his artistic talent while in the House and spice up the entire place. We don’t know his age and full name yet.

Enkay is from Enugu State and works as a professional tailor in a fashion house.

Cindy:

She is 23 years old.

She is the last of the five housemates to be introduced this week, she has promised to boss everyone in the 19 man-Big Brother Nigeria house.

*Pls watch this page for updated bio of the five new housemates.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

